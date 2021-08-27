Over 1,000 Ogun workers sit promotion examination

No fewer than 1,000 civil servants in Ogun State seeking professional upgrade in the Civil Service have sat for the examination conducted by the Ogun State Civil Service Commission.

The examination, which cut across 60 cadres, held at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking on the exercise, thechairman of the Ogun State Civil Service Commission, Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the need to put civil servants in their right cadres necessitated the exercise.

Odebunmi who informed thataid the two-day exercise was made computer-based to encourage civil servants to be more proficient in Information Communication Technology.

Odebunmi stated that the upgrading of the examination to CBT is a gradual process, assuring of regular promotion and upgrading of civil and public servants which is a priority of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

He commended the candidates for seeking self-development by upgrading from their present cadre to a higher professional cadre, saying that the era of being stagnant by the civil servants in the state has become a thing of the past.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State Civil Service Commission, Mr Kola Ogunlana, while addressing candidates before the commencement of the examination implored them to be obedient, comport themselves, as well as remain steadfast, focused and dedicated.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates Mrs Joke Adesina, Mr Segun Sogeke and Miss Jokotola Haruna lauded the government for the conduct of the examination, saying it was hitch-free, orderly and well arranged.