Ovation Publisher, Indian Consulate, others grace the 2nd Annual Literary Festival

The Writers Interactive Network held its Annual Literary Festival with the theme: “Evolve,” at The Happiness Centre, Lagos on November 18, 2023.

The WINLITFEST2 was hosted by the WIN President, Diplomat Abraham John Onoja.

It featured readers, authors, journalists, publishers, artists, writers and others within the creative industry who came together to celebrate the importance of art and reemphasize its relevance in societal development.

Onoja, who was visibly excited and enthusiastic about the turnout at the event, described the festival as an immersive experience that significantly contributed to writers’ professional growth, provided network opportunities for artists and inspired creativity in general.

The festival honoree, Jude Idada, who is the 2019 NLNG Prize Winner shared a story about how he got opportunities from childhood which were opened to him because of how voraciously he read and how he has since evolved to become a world-renowned writer and inspired the students of Bola Ige Millennium Senior Secondary School who were newly inducted into the Young Writers Interactive Network Club at the festival.

Several publishers and journalists present at the event included Chief Dele Momodu of Ovation International, Eghosa Imasuen of Narrative Landscape Press, Ibiso Graham-Douglas of Paperworth Books, Anthony Abraham of Silverbird Communications, Juliana Francis a renowned investigative journalist and author of the novel, “We are Priceless”.

The event also featured a fusion of arts between the Indian community and the Nigerian cultural community as diplomats were present to add colour and insights to the event.

The Consular General, Shri Chandramouli Kumar Kern of the Indian Consulate Kirti Sudhanshu founder of Kirti Kare Foundation and Rummy of The Happiness Centre, Lagos were special guests at the festival representing the fusion of arts between the India -Nigeria cultural community.

A member and secretary of WIN Ololade Ajayi also presented her new collection of poems titled The Rheavolution, described as a Bibliotherapy collection which is her style of launching rockets of hope into mental spaces already overcrowded with trauma, Ololade proceeded to serenade the audience with musical poems and poems written in her Ekiti dialect.

Also Read:

WINLITFEST is an annual gathering of literary minds that encapsulates all literary genres and the creative industry.