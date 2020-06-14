There has been an outrage over the concert held by popular hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, despite the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

Reactions have flooded the social media, especially Twitter, on the concert put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival and sponsored by Glenfiddich, with the ticket sold by Nairabox and Ariiya for between N20,000 and N250,000.

A Twitter user: @woye1, asked the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to look into the matter.

According to @woye1: “Pls @hadisirika investigate the domestic flight that brought Naira Marley to Abuja. Was the flight for humanitarian/pharmaceutical issues @FAAN_Official. We need explanation.

Another Twitter user: @ishakaa, in his reaction, said: “The rascality by d likes of @officialnairam1 is the fault of our highly corrupt judicial system, he has outstanding issues with @officialEFCC and @PoliceNG but judges keep setting him free…can @hadisirika now move to impound the plane, we expect @OfficialFCTA to close the venue.”

@OmoGbajabiamila said: “This unfortunate concert by Naira Marley was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival and was proudly sponsored by Glenfiddich.

“Silverbird Entertainment Centre was the venue while Nairabox and Ariiya sold the tickets.

“There, you have your Covidiots!”

@OgbeniDipo said: “Why should Naira Marley (who seem to like so much walaha) be arrested again when we watched on TV how several government officials who work with the president flout the lockdown rules and nothing happened to them? The Aisha Buhari issue is also about an SA flying around.”