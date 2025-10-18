Outpour of tributes as NAN Head of Lagos Operations, Ajayi, retires

The Nigeria Union of Journalists and staff of the News Agency of Nigeria have continued to pour tributes on the NUJ Lagos Council Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, as he retires.

Ajayi, also a Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of NAN Lagos Operations, retired from the service on Saturday after attaining the age of 60 and working for about 30 years in NAN.

Congratulating Ajayi, the Council Secretary, Tunde Olalere, said: “Today is not just a celebration of years, but of a life filled with hard work, dedication, and the many lives you’ve touched along the way.

“You have spent so many years building, leading and inspiring, and now it is time to relax, explore new passions and make beautiful memories with those you love most.”

Also speaking, the Assistant Secretary, NUJ Lagos State Council, Olayide Awosanya, described Ajayi as an exceptional leader and mentor who had left an indelible mark on journalism.

“Your integrity, and unwavering commitment to the truth inspired me to be a better version of myself.

“You did not just lead, you built a legacy of excellence and passion that continues to shape the pen profession.

“Beyond being an outstanding professional, you have been a true father figure offering wisdom, patience, encouragement and care that went far beyond the workplace,” Awosanya said.

Corroborating, Wahab Akinlade, the NUJ Chairman, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Chapel, said Ajayi’s retirement was well-deserved after years of meritorious service.

Akinlade said: “Today, we celebrate not just another year of your life, but a lifetime of service, dedication and leadership in the noble cause of journalism and unionism.

“Your unwavering commitment to defending the rights of journalists, promoting ethical practice and standing firm for truth and justice has left an indelible mark on the Lagos media community and beyond.

“You have inspired many through your courage and integrity—may the years ahead reward you with good health, happiness and the satisfaction of knowing you’ve made a difference.”

Also, Adewale Akodu, a former NUJ Chairman, Lagos Information Chapel, said that Ajayi’s life had been marked by humility, dedication and exceptional service to journalism and humanity.

“As the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, your leadership has been a beacon of integrity, wisdom and compassion.

“Your tenure stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment to the ideals of press freedom, ethical journalism, the pursuit of peace and the welfare of our colleagues.“Your journey has inspired many and your legacy will continue to influence generations of journalists in Lagos State and beyond,” Akodu said.

Earlier, the NUJ-NAN Chapel in Lagos State, in a statement by its Chairman, Yusuf Yunus and Secretary, Adeyemi Adeleye, described Ajayi as a guiding light, mentor and champion of truth.

Yunus said, “Today, as the sun sets on a remarkable chapter in the story of the NAN, we gather with full hearts to honour a man whose spirit has illuminated our newsroom for years.

“We celebrate the indelible legacy you have crafted, even as we feel the weight of bidding farewell to a leader, mentor and friend whose footsteps will echo in our halls for generations to come.

“Mr Ajayi, you have not simply worked at NAN; you have breathed life into it.

“Your journey is not marked merely by deadlines met or stories published, but by the countless lives you have touched, the careers you have shaped, and the integrity you have instilled in all who had the privilege to walk beside you.”

Also congratulating Ajayi, Funmilayo Adeyemi, Secretary, NUJ-NAN Abuja, prayed God to grant the retiring NAN boss more strength and wisdom for a victorious life in retirement.

Grace Alegba, a NAN Assistant Editor-in-Chief, described Ajayi, a former President of the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigerian, as a super boss, leader and mentor.

Similarly, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Chioma Ugboma, who congratulated Ajayi on his retirement, wished him higher heights in life.

Ugboma said: “The man with many stories! Your jovial tales in the moonlight and conquests will always bring smiles to my face and your legendary conquests shall live after you for generations in NAN as we will pass those tales down. You will not be forgotten in a decade.”

Another NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Oluwole Sogunle, congratulated Ajayi, saying: “You have fought a good fight, you have finished well in the agency. Henceforth is laid before you yet more laurels.

“Your milestones in unionism are manifest for all to see and the story of my stint as a member of the NGE (Nigeria Guild of Editors) Standing Committee cannot be told without you.”

In his tribute, Mr Isaac Ighure, a former NAN Editor-In- Chief, said: “Comrade Ajayi, chronologically speaking, you have successfully mounted the desired sixth floor today.

“This looked-forward-to age elevates you to the enviable rank of a Senior Citizen of Nigeria. I congratulate you on your achievement.”

Another former NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Olagoke Olatoye, described Ajayi as an amiable friend and colleague, and welcomed him to the board of NAN retirees.

Olagoke said,” As God has been with those of us who left the service before you, He will be with you also. Congratulations!”

Another retired NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Tajudeen Atitebi, who wished Ajayi a happy post-retirement life, said, “You have, no doubt, left your footprints in NAN as being attested to by your colleagues.”

A retired NAN Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Edwin Nwachukwu, said: “I am so proud of the dedication and hard work you have put into your service.

“Indeed, you made a difference, and it is time to take care of yourself now. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and fulfilling retirement.