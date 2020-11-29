The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, has named the new administrative building of the Distance Learning Centre after the institutions Pro-Chancellor, Nde Joshua Mutka Waklek.

The information was contained in a statement by the VC on Sunday.

According to Olayinka, the decision to name the building, located along Sasa Road, after Waklek, was based on the recommendation of the Joint Council/Senate Committee.

He said: “On the recommendation of the Joint Council/Senate Committee on Naming of Buildings and Streets, which is chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, the new administrative building of the Distance Learning Centre along Sasa Road, has been named after the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Nde Joshua Mutka Waklek, mni.

“This is a honour most deserving to an experienced public servant.

“An alumnus of the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Nde Waklek is an accountant by profession.

“On behalf of all of us in Council, congratulations Sir.”





