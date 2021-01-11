The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), has urged the entire LASU community to support the administration of his would-be successor in office.

He also advised them to ensure that the rule of law and justice continue to thrive in the institution.

Fagbohun made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the five years’ tenure of Fagbohun as the eight substantive Vice-Chancellor of LASU expires on Monday (today).

He said: “Our job and responsibilities as members of this vibrant community must not start or end with any vice-chancellor.

“I must emphasis that our job is not done yet.

“The hard work of building a globally competitive university is a long and relentless journey that must transcend administrations and individuals.

“Exactly five years ago, I made my way into this campus and you welcomed me with open arms.

“On that day, I saw in your eyes the zeal and hope for a better LASU.

“On that very day, I made a promise to everyone that if we work together, there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“In those five years, we made our campuses more secured and opened our doors to investors and donors of goodwill.

“Through your collective sacrifices and faith in what LASU can be, we became a focal point for impactful research and innovations that can help shape the future of Lagos State, Nigeria and our world.

“I appreciate our world-class students who keyed into the vision and the possibilities of what LASU can be even when the journey seemed improbable.”

Fagbohun also appreciated the LASU alumni, its valued partners at home and abroad as well as its benefactors for the pivotal roles they played in helping the institution to achieve its mandates.

He said: “To our versatile and amiable Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Honourable Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the entire Lagos State Government, thank you for your relentless support.

“You all have been the backbone of LASU for years and your daily support has helped to propel our institution to great heights.

“Please, do continue to support our darling university.”