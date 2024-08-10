Outgoing HoS Esan presents successor to Tinubu

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the outgoing Head of Service of the Federation, on Friday presented her successor, Esther Wilson-Jack, to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said Tinubu made the transition seamless as Wilson-Jack spent some weeks with her learning the ropes.

She said she was sure that Wilson-Jack was ready to hit the ground running.

She said: “We also had a good time with Mr. President, sharing his vision for the country, especially for the civil service, with us.

“This should prepare the incoming Head of Service so that she can achieve all that Mr. President has discussed with us.”

Yemi-Esan added that the newly-appointed Head of Service was capable, very intelligent, hardworking, and a professional with a lot of empathy.

She added: “I have no doubt in my mind that she will do the job very well.

“One thing that is important for her to understand is that civil service is the arm that will deliver on Mr. President’s promises to the country.

“So, she needs to ensure that the service is up and doing to ensure that the promises are fulfilled.”

Wilson-Jack said she was grateful to the President for appointing her as the Head of Service of the federation.

Also Read:

She added: “I see it as a divine assignment and I had the opportunity to assure Mr. President that by the grace of God I will not disappoint him.

“I come as a servant of all to work together, not only with the permanent secretaries, but also with the directors and the entire civil service to enable us to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Post Views: 26