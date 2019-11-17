The newly promoted and outgoing Commissioner for Police in Edo State, Abubakar DanMallam, has tasked security agencies on proficiency in tackling insecurity in the state.

DanMallam gave the advice on Saturday in Benin during a send-off ceremony organised for him by the state command.

He said Edo was a strategic state as it was a gateway to various states and geopolitical zones in the country.

He added that in view of this, criminals in the state were highly sophisticated and therefore tasked security agencies as well as officers and men of the command to be alert to their responsibilities.

He also advised the officers and men of the Edo State Command to maintain the already established legacies of an environment devoid of insecurity.

While attributing his successes to robust synergy with other security agencies and police/public relationship, he sued for more support and cooperation.

DanMallam, however, said the major challenges on his assumption of office in the state was cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping, adding that these had been reduced to its barest minimum.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Brigadier General Greg Omorogbe, Commander 4 Brigade and chairman of the occasion, commended the leadership style of the outgoing CP.

Omoregbe said the CP’s promotion to an Assistant Inspector General was an eloquent testimony of his hard work and contributions to peace in Edo.=

“I have no doubt that his comradeship and espirit de Corps would be missed,” he said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki in his remarks said described the outgoing CP as “humility personified”.

Obaseki, represented by Julie Olatunji, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, said the outgoing CP was a man who knows his job and does not pay lip service to issues.

“He contributed his wealth of knowledge to our security architecture and also the synergy among security agencies in the state today,” Obaseki said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that DanMallam was among the 14 Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General in October and redeployed a fortnight ago.

He is to return to Louis Edet House of the Force Headquarters as the AIG in charge of the Special Protection Unit.