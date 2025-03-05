Outcry over Ramadan holidays: It is acrobatic hypocrisy – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has accused critics of the Ramadan holidays given by four Northern states of acrobatic hypocrisy. The group cited the examples of two Christian governors who extended Christmas holidays in the past without attracting comments.

A statement signed by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, gave the rationale for declaring this year’s Ramadan holidays.

The full statement reads: “The extension of the first term holiday by four Northern States (Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi) to accommodate the Ramadan season has ignited massive hullabaloo in certain quarters with the apex Christian body, the Christian Association of Nigeria, leading the outcry.

“But the reality is that these critics are exhibiting acrobatic hypocrisy. They were all in this country when Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia announced an extension of the Christmas and New Year holidays from Tuesday, December 24, 2024 to Sunday, January 6, 2025

(https://thepapers.ng/2024/12/25/christmas-nigerian-governor-extends-public-holiday-for-civil-servants-reasons-emerge/).

“Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State also extended Christmas and New Year holidays by 14 days starting from 20th December, 2023 and ending on 2nd January, 2024. (https://www.thecable.ng/otu-declares-14-day-christmas-holiday-in-cross-river/)

“If that of Otu is one year old, what of Alia’s declaration which occurred just two months ago? Why is it that it is only when the Muslims do something that there is a Tsunami of criticisms but the Christians can do anything under the sun, no matter how queer, without anyone raising an eyebrow? It is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. This selective act of mass amnesia will do Nigeria no good.

“Objective criticism should be for everyone, not one yardstick for the Muslims and another parameter for the Christians. It exposes those behind it as people guilty of gymnastic selfrighteousness.

“At this juncture, it may be germane to disclose other rationale for granting extensions for Ramadan holiday. Large scale absenteeism and poor perspicacity coupled with low academic performance have been observed for decades among students in some Northern states.

“This has been traced to their exposure to severe weather, poverty and subjection to inhuman conditions, particularly during Ramadan. For instance, the weather forecast for the Ramadan period in that zone this year has been put at 38 to 42 degrees Celsius. There is no doubt that this is hostile weather.

“In a situation where poverty and poor infrastructure has forced about 90% of the students to trek to and fro school over long distances, it is understandable that the authorities decided to shut down schools during Ramadan otherwise hunger and dehydration may spell untold disaster. We do not want to see students dropping dead by the roadsides.

“Who feels it knows it. Instead of ventilating clangorous diatribes and rancorous vitriols on the governors of those four states, Nigerians should commend them for adding a human face to governance. They extended the first term holiday on compassionate grounds and it is those who oppose the demonstration of mercy towards Muslim children who have chemical dislocation in their blood vessels.

“Both federal and state governments have been known to extend holidays. The Federal Government extended holidays of tertiary institutions in March 2023 when the governorship and house of assembly elections were postponed (https://thecandournews.com/breaking-fg-extends-students-holiday-announces-new-resumption-date/). Heaven did not fall at that time.

“The Christian Association should carry its members in academic institutions along in matters like this. Had CAN done this, such members would have supplied useful information. They would have told CAN that such extensions are often done in the interest of the students. The school calendars will be adjusted later.

“Interestingly enough, the four state governments also revealed that school calendars would be adjusted to cater for lost grounds but detractors conveniently elected to ignore this.

“Those four Muslim governors have also been wrongly accused of violating the rights of Christian students when even the Muslim students are also on holidays with their Christian counterparts and no separate academic exercise has been planned by the state governments for the Muslims at the detriment of the Christian students.

“Neither is the impression of neglect of educational pursuits of children correct. For example, the government of Kano announced scholarship for more than 1,000 students in foreign countries just a few days ago. But none of these critics deemed it fit to applaud Kano for this action. That is inconsistency. It is prejudice. The credibility of critics will be enhanced if they balance their views.

“MURIC appeals to Nigerians to avoid spontaneous judgement. Such action is often based on emotions. It can lead to distorted assessment. Let us compare and contrast. Let us look at both the peripheral and tangential issues before coming to conclusions.”

Post Views: 2