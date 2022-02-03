Out-of-School: USAID awards $25m rescue projects, launches rehabilitation schemes

USAID has awarded $25 million activity to International Rescue Committee, as well as launched its Opportunities to Learning Activity in Borno and Yobe states to ensure that out-of-school children and youth in northeast Nigeria are safely able to gain foundational literacy, numeracy, social and emotional learning skills.

These skills the agency in a statement said will enable children and youth affected by insecurity crises and conflicts to progress to higher levels of education, training, or engagement in the workforce.

The agency confirmed: “In order to USAID awarded the $25 million activity to the International Rescue Committee, leading a consortium comprising Plan International, the American University in Nigeria, Inclusive Development Partners and Restoration of Hope Initiative”.

USAID Acting Mission Director Katie Donohoe said:, “The program will strengthen the ability of education authorities in Borno and Yobe states to meet the challenge of rebuilding a ravaged school system and provide learners with a chance for a quality future.”

The education crisis in northeast Nigeria remains an obstacle to strengthening resilience, development, and peace in the region.

Children and youth in the affected States face protracted conflict, such as forced displacement, economic uncertainty, food insecurity, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These factors according to the National Bureau of Statistics has contributed to widespread poverty, lost livelihoods, and years of education loss, saying the vast majority of the 10 million out-of-school children live in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

“More than half of them have not received any formal education” the agency revealed.