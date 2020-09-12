A Direct-To-Home free TV broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV, has secured broadcast rights for Laliga matches beginning on Saturday (today).

Olushola Peters, Head of Marketing of OurTV, speaking on the development, said the organisation’s partnership with Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited in 2015 enabled the broadcast right.

According to Peters, with the securing of the broadcast rights, OurTV will now be broadcasting Laliga Santander matches live on Our Sports Channel 120.

He said: “The partnership is part of the fulfilment of one of the promises made to our esteemed OurTv users and sports lovers, who have constantly been demanding for Live Matches.

“This is one major milestone for OurTv and we want to thank our esteemed users, who have always believed and supported us.

“We value your input and suggestions as it is a core culture in OurTv to listen and please our viewers as much as we can.

“You asked for it. You now have it. Congratulations to us all. This is the beginning and it can only get better.”

Peters also said OurTV, being indigenously developed, was encouraging broadcast satellite services across the country with added benefits.

He said: “OurTV do not have monthly subscription for the TV and it is targeted at every Nigerian home, offices and businesses.

‘‘OurTV is unique in so many ways: it is Nigerian, aggregated in Nigeria and transmitting on Nigerian satellite, it is being received on a decoder made in Nigeria by Nigerians.

“OurTV has a Unique Value Proposition, which every Nigerian, home, family and business will be proud to associate with.

‘‘Every Nigerian home needs OurTV for entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, sports and for everything you value from Television.”

OurTV is a Direct-To-Home TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services.

The company had entered a partnership with NigComsat in 2015, leading to the use of NigComSat facility.