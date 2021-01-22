Rangers International FC of Enugu has assured its supporters of getting three maximum points in their home match against the visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi on Sunday.

Tope Olusesi, Captain of the team, gave the assurance in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers FC will host Lobi Stars FC in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday Six.

Olusesi boasts that the three points against Lobi Stars on Sunday NPFL “is not negotiable”.

He said: “I know that Lobi Stars is a good team and that will make the encounter an entertaining one.

“But that does not mean.

“We are going to give away any point in the match.

“Each club in the league is good for honour and we are going to honour each club with all seriousness and determination it deserves.

“Every match in the ongoing league is like a final to us and that was how we have been playing.

“Our seriousness and determination have been giving us a respectable result in the league and I assure you that it will continue.”

The captain said the Sunday match against Lobi Stars “is another final” and that by the grace of God, the club must come out victorious.

Olusesi said all Rangers FC players are good and can deliver whenever called upon.

He said: “In Rangers, I believe that every player is capable of showcasing himself when given the opportunity to play.

“As it stands now, no player in Rangers can say he belongs to the first 11 as all the players stand equal chance of playing in each match.

“If a player, who has not played since the resumption of the league comes in, I’m not afraid of the player delivering.”

Speaking on the situation in camp towards the match against Lobi Stars, Olusesi said there “is no tension as all the players are relaxed, and with the serious training we had engaged the players since Tuesday, we are ready to go.

“Though Lobi Stars has been a good team, but things changed and with the form we are in, Lobi will be turned back empty handed on Sunday.”

Olusesi urged supporters to keep praying for the team, noting that the players have been getting their well wishes.

He said: “The supporter have been solidly behind us despite the fact that they are not allowed into the stadium.

“It is painful, but we are going to keep repaying them with victories and come Sunday, we are going to give them a win against Lobi Stars.”