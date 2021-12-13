Our student was set ablaze for not joining cult, says Osun varsity

The management of the Osun State University on Monday called for the arrest of suspected cultists who set ablaze a final year student for refusing to join a fraternity.

Suspected cultists attacked Victor Oke over the weekend as they shot and macheted him.

But he was later set ablaze before he was rescued to a hospital.

A statement by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, said Victor is a part-time final year Political Science student.

“We noticed that Victor was absent for his final paper in the afternoon and decided to contact his parents.

“It was later discovered that he was attacked by unknown cultists in the early hours of Saturday.

“Victor was shouting that he was not joining their cult group while they continued to hit him with cutlasses, hard stones and attempted to burn him, partially succeeding before he was eventually rescued.

“The University security unit is currently working with the Police to ensure the culprits are exposed and brought to book. The cultists must be arrested.”