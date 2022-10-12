Our scholarships not for people from Abia North alone — Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation

The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation says students from outside Abia North Senatorial District, benefited from its foreign scholarship to study Medicine and Surgery.

The Foundation in a statement signed its Executive Secretary, Rev. Jemima Ola Kalu, on Wednesday in Washington DC , appreciated Nigerians for their continuous support, noting that the selection was not done by the Office of the Chief Whip of the Senate but solely and transparently done by Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

The statement said, “Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation is grateful to God Almighty for the success recorded in our programs — especially the foreign scholarships granted to students to study Medicine and Surgery.

“We appreciate the numerous goodwill messages from parents, community leaders, student union associations and others appreciating the foundation for the gesture.

“It is pertinent we inform the general public:

“That the scholarship was given to students across Nigeria. It was not restricted to people from Abia North Senatorial District. We have students from Abia South, Abia Central , Enugu, Oyo, Imo, Anambra, Borno and Rivers.

“That the selection process started in 2021 with advert in four major newspapers. Those leaving Nigeria applied in 2021 and were only delayed by documentation and other processes involved.

“That the selection was not done by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, but solely and transparently done by the Foundation.

“The general public are hereby advised to stop approaching the Office of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for assistance, but wait for the commencement of next selection processes,” she said.