Our projects evidence of God’s miracle – Governor Umahi

Governor David Umahi has described his administration’s transformational projects in Ebonyi State as Miracles from God.

The Governor made the remark while addressing members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, during its 2022 annual conference held Thursday at the Sheraton hotels, Lagos.

Governor Umahi was represented by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko.

Enumerating his administration’s achievements in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and economic empowerment, among others, the Governor said they were enough evidence of the power of God to perform miracles with men.

He noted that it was beyond the ordinary for a state with one of the least federal allocations to build one of the largest and most modern international airport, a world class shopping mall, an Olympic sized stadium and myriads of quality roads, flyovers and bridges which have continued to represent models across the country.

“Who could have imagined that Ebonyi State with one of the least allocations from the federal government would today house the biggest shopping mall in Nigeria, a world class ecumenical centre and the biggest and most modern international airports which has reached 98 per cent completion amongst other mind blowing projects.”

He emphasized the reason behind his introduction of concrete technology in road construction which he pioneered in the country.

“Our introduction of eight inches concrete pavement road construction technique is to beat soil adaptability problems which hitherto had shortened life span of ordinary asphalted roads in the state.

“With this innovation, roads in Ebonyi State today have the potential of lasting between 35 and 80 years without failing.

“In Ebonyi State as it is today, only unusual projects like the Iyere Bridge, the Airport, and the Olympic sized stadium, among others, are reckoned with.

“Projects such as flyovers, streetlights, roads, and environmental aesthetics are no longer news, as they are what we provide for the people freely in the state. We have built over twenty standard flyovers across the state.

“We look out for miracles, where impossibilities are made possible.”

The Governor further revealed that the stimulation of economic diversification in the state through agriculture and financial empowerment of citizens were catalysts to the level of development in the state.

“In fact, the miracle of economic diversification stimulated by Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi State was one of the key strategies that have continued to navigate Ebonyi victoriously through the recent economic crunches occasioned by high exchange rate and continuous fall in petroleum price.

“Through various financial empowerment schemes, the Governor has raised many entrepreneurs in the state who are economically viable, contributing in one way or the other to the state’s gross domestic product.”

Umahi congratulated the guild on its conference and invited them to come over to Ebonyi and see things for themselves.