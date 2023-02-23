Our Presidential flagbearer, National Assembly candidates not stepping down-SDP

The National leadership of the Social Democratic Party, SDP on Thursday daclared that its Presidential Candidate in Saturday’s elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo and other candidates for the National Assembly elections have not stepped down from the race as being claimed in some quarters

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba

The party also debunked any alliance with any of the registered political party as being reported in the press.

According to the statement, “the SDP is contesting the Saturday February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections. It is not in any alliance with APC, PDP, Labour, or any other political party for the election.

“In response to the very many calls that we have been inundated with by concerned members of our great party, the SDP across the country, as well as the general public, concerning the prevailing rumors of purported endorsement, stepping down of our Presidential Candidate or the party forming alliance with other political parties, it is hereby categorically stated and affirmed, that the SDP is contesting the Saturday February 25th, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections by standing firmly with, and strongly behind all its candidates at all levels of the elections.

“This notice of disclaimer to the spurious and offensive claims by some desperate elements that our Presidential Candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo has stepped down from the election, and that the SDP has endorsed or formed alliance with other political party is false.

“There is no iota of truth in the various claims making the rounds in those regards going by this unpleasant development of deliberately selling falsehood to the Nigerian public.

“It has become crystal clear that the nation is dealing with a group of recklessly desperate politicians who will stop at nothing to impose themselves on the electorate through their trademark of deception and propaganda which is what has led the country to her present sorry state of affairs.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and to emphasize that we are still very much in the race, it is important to state that the SDP Presidential Candidate was present and not in any way hidden in the crowd yesterday, in Abuja, at the signing of the second peace accord organized by the National Peace Committee for all presidential candidates.

“He has gone round the length and breadth of the country, engaging in a most uniquely appealing way, with all segments of the Nigerian electorate. He’s therefore in a very comfortable position of optimism, going into Saturday’s election.

“All our national assembly candidates have also vigorously traversed their various constituencies, delivering to the people, their messages of hope and were well and warmly received, and are therefore well-primed to come out with successful outcomes on Saturday.

“All SDP members across the country and the general public are therefore, by this notice, enjoined to disregard the fallacious claims that are being mischievously sold out to deceive and confuse our members and the Nigerian electorate at large.

It urged its members and supporters nationwide to remain steadfast in their faith in the refreshing hope that the SDP and its candidates represent and troop out in their numbers to cast their votes for the SDP for a better Nigeria.