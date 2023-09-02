Our policy, strategy will be people-centred – Attorney General 

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has stated that the policy and strategy of his ministry will be people-centred.

The Minister made this known at the one-week Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja which came to an end on Friday

Fagbemi underscored his commitment to the rule of law and the responsibilities of his office, vowing to uphold the principles of justice in line with the oath he took.

He said, “I have realised that with the enormity of tasks at hand, the most reliable approach to making significant progress will be to place the people at the centre of every policy and strategy of the Ministry.

“With the generous support of Mr. President, my Ministry will dedicate its time and resources in the promotion of people-centred justice.”

Outlining the ministry’s reform agenda, the Minister assured that he would promote the rule of law and administration of justice.

Also Read:

He added that the Justice Ministry would maintain fair, transparent, and responsive processes in the implementation of the much-needed legal and judicial reforms.

“We will maintain fair, transparent, and responsive processes that will reflect the aspirations of Nigerians in the overall promotion of the rule of law and administration of justice,” Fagbemi stated

Fagbemi became Nigeria’s 24th Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice when he was sworn-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, 21st August, 2023.