Our parents did not approve our marriage, Atiku reveals as wife turns 75

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his parents and those of his wife, Titi, who turned 75 over the weekend, did not approve of their marriage.

Abubakar, who made this known in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend, also revealed that the marriage has so far lasted 50 years.

He wrote on Saturday as Titi celebrated her 75th birthday in Abuja on Saturday: “On the occasion of my beloved wife Titi’s 75th birthday anniversary celebrations, I am proud to say that I couldn’t have married a better wife.

“Titi and I got married against our parents’ wishes in the most daring way, with no family members, with only two friends.

Also Read

“Today, we have been married for more than 50 years.

“Titi has been a blessing beyond measure to me and our family.

“I don’t know how we started calling ourselves Mummy and Daddy.

“I thank her for being patient with my shortcomings.

“Patience is a virtue you can never regret.

“I encourage spouses to continue to be patient with each other.

“I wish Titi many more years of bliss and blessings.”

Post Views: 21