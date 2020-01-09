Nigerian Airspace Management Agency says its navigational and landing aids remain serviceable.

The agency said this in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs Department Khalid Emele in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association had earlier issued a statement on the state of navigational infrastructure in the country.

NATCA said the diversion of a British Airways London Heathrow – Lagos bound BA 075 flight to Accra on Jan.6 was occasioned by the “degraded state of navigational and landing facilities due to lack of calibration”.

The agency said: “Indeed, nothing can be further from the truth.

“While we recognise and appreciate the rights of our workers to clamour for better work tools and operational environment, the reality is that our navigational infrastructure nationwide is not in any state of degradation.

“Our navigational facilities are operating optimally but are awaiting flight calibration in line with NCAA and International Civil aviation Organisation regulations and world best practices.”

According to NAMA, the idea behind the installation of CAT III Instrument Landing System in strategic airports in the country is borne out of the need to enhance safety and efficiency.

The agency said it was also to enhance access and seamlessness of flight operations in the nation’s airspace, especially during the harmattan season.

It said the prevailing weather condition in Lagos of 1,500m was within the approved minimum state weather conditions for Performance Based Navigation approach and landing on Runway 18 Right, as well as Instrument Landing System approach and landing on Runway 18 Left, which is 400m.