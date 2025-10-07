Our mission goes beyond attaining power in 2027 – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its mission goes beyond winning the 2027 general elections, stressing that the party is focused on building a lasting legacy and presenting a true alternative for Nigerians.

The National Chairman of the party, Sen. David Mark, stated this during the inaugural meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He emphasized that ADC’s primary goal is to establish a political legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit.

“We are in a marathon; we must compete and win. Failure is not an option,” he said.

The former Senate President assured that ADC would be an institution “bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment” and positively different from any party in the annals of Nigeria.

He described the party’s leadership as pan-African, people-orientated, problem-solving and movement-sensitive to the needs of the people, including persons with disabilities, retirees and the vulnerable.

“The conveners of this mission are respected leaders from every corner of our nation who have freely chosen service over comfort.

“We have set aside narrow interests for the common good. The road will be uphill; sacrifice will be demanded.

“Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance – calmly, courageously, together as a formidable team,” he said.

Mark also described ADC’s leadership standard as non-negotiable, resting on four key pillars: character, competence, courage and discipline.

He stated that those pillars would guide the party’s choices and shape its culture.

The national chairman also outlined a new political blueprint for the party, anchored on citizens first, the supremacy of rules over personality, an open party with independent annual audits and merit before loyalty.

He said that these would also include dignity and inclusion for special interest groups, such as workers, women, youth, farmers, professionals, retired security officers, educators, persons with disabilities, retirees, civil society and the vulnerable.

Mark said that the urgent task before the NWC was to review the party’s constitution to reflect the new order and develop a code of ethics, financing rules and compliance systems.

“We must establish functional ward, local government, and state structures with trained organisers, digital registers, and service desks.

“We will build a leadership pipeline through a merit-based academy policy, ethics, communications and delivery,” he said.

He added that the NWC would field only credible and viable candidates who meet the party’s four-pillar standard.

Mark added that ADC, if elected into power, would pursue price stability and productivity through credible, rule-based coordination of fiscal and monetary policy.

He said that the party would deliver a reliable power supply by expanding power generation, fixing transmission bottlenecks and rewarding distribution performance.

“We will secure our food supply by supporting farmers and agricultural value chains from inputs and storage to processing and markets,” he said.