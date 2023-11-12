Our Military well equipped for modern warfare – Matawalle 

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle said the Nigerian military is well equipped for modern warfare that is technology-driven.

Matawalle stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He said: “I just returned from a trip from Turkey and you need to see the attack helicopters that we acquired.

“In fact, some of them are in Lagos now and it’s very special. And, like I said, this is not just for the Army alone. The Navy has their own, as well as the Air Force.

“So, with the coming of this government, the president has tried a lot by giving us all we need to work.

“So, we have no reason to complain and to fail Nigerians because, all we need, he has already provided for us.

“We have keyed into modern technology. We are ready for the challenges confronting us. Nigerians should be very proud of this government.

“We will be thrilled to work for the country., We want everyone to assess our performance steadily and come back here and thank the President, the Ministry of Defence, and our military for a job well done.”

Matawalle also said that the Nigerian soldiers were well prepared for modern challenges just as the nation had strong training institutions to ensure that those going to handle the equipment were well prepared to do so.

He revealed that some of the soldiers had gone for training, both within and outside the country, on handling of the equipment before the equipment were brought.

“The institutions we have are capable. For example, if you go to the Defence College, you will see many people, including Germans.

Also Read:

“They send their army here to take training courses in our Defence College.

“Many other countries, including Japan, and some European countries, do same.

“We have capable training institutions that can train the military, both inside and outside the country,” he said.