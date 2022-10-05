Our meeting with Wike over face-off with Atiku inconclusive — BoT Chair

The Acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has revealed that the meeting between the BoT and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ended in a deadlock.

This followed a meeting held on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State that lasted over four hours.

The meeting, which started at about 12pm, ending at about 4:3 pm.

Wabara told newsmen after the meeting: “We have not concluded.

“Making peace is difficult.

“But we have heard from his side.

“The family remains one.

“We shall achieve peace very soon.

“You know it is always easy to discuss.

“But to make peace takes some time.

“We are better informed.

“We have gotten some new information.

“Every coin has two sides.

“In concrete terms, it is work in progress.”

Wike on his part said: “The most important thing is to have peace.

“The house is united.

“I am hopeful we will resolve the issues because I am alive.

“Only those who are alive are hopeful.

“We have said repeatedly that we will not leave the party.

“We believe the internal issues will be resolved.”

Wike had been at loggerheads with the party and its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, after the presidential primaries, which the former Vice President won.

Those who attended the meeting on the side of the party’s BoT were Dr. Ibrahim Idris, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Dame Esther Uduehi and Hajiya Zainab Maina.

On the side of Governor Wike were the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawor; Rivers State Elders Forum Chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; Senator Adawari Pepple; Elder Emmanuel Anyanwu; Senator Olaka Nwogu; Dr. Sam Sam Jaja; and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Emeka Woke.