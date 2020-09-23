Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State on Wednesday reassured the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, of their loyalty to him and the party.

Speaking on behalf of the 17 women leaders of the 17 local government areas of Abia State at Kalu’s Igbere country home, the state Woman Leader, Hon. Ori Obasi, who led the delegation, said they visited him in their numbers to express their love for him and discuss with him.

Obasi said the traffic in Kalu’s home was part of the reason they have not been able to meet with him, adding that he is overwhelmingly loved by the people.

Announcing their mission to Kalu’s home, the state Woman Leader said: “We have come to show solidarity and we shall ever remain loyal to OUK.

“That is why the women leaders of all the 17 local government areas of Abia State are here present.

“We have come to reassure His Excellency of our solidarity and our loyalty and to tell him that we shall follow him wherever he goes.

“Senator Orji Kalu has been so kind to us and he has imparted in so many lives.

“I was a nobody and he picked me up and appointed me as a Commissioner twice during his eight years as Governor.

“He did same for several people in Abia.

“Those he couldn’t help politically, he supported their businesses.

“We are here to show to the world that we shall always be loyal to him.

“I can assure you that all the women in Abia State, including those who belong to our party and other parties, are all rallying behind him.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, is the leader of Abia politics.

“He is the leader of all leaders who is known and recognised by everyone in our party.

“I urge him not to pay attention to detractors but to continue with his good works and to carry everyone of us along.

“We trust his leadership that he will never mislead us and he should count on our loyalty.

“These women are very strong and capable to mobilise for him.”

Speaking on 2023, the former Commissioner said the women are ready to mobilise every woman in the state to ensure that the APC takes over the state come 2023.

Obasi said: “We the women are well rooted in the grassroots and we are in contact with all the wards in the state, that is enough to win in this state.

“We are also in good contact with the non-indigenes in the state.

“Recently, we gave palliative to the Muslim community and they were so excited.

“So you can count on the women.

“We are strong and capable.

“When you impact in a woman’s life the entire family will follow you.

“So we are ready for the APC to take over the state in 2023.”