Abdulrasak Najume, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State has reminded his men that it is unethical to run after erring drivers who refused to stop at Check Points.

Najume made the clarification in Bauchi on Thursday while addressing drivers at Muda Lawal Central Motor Park during a sensitisation programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme was designed to sensitise motorists on road crashes mitigation and compliance of necessary documents and plate number.

He said: “It is not part of our job to run after any driver, because we have seen so many cases that a driver who is running to avoid being questioned or arrested got involved in fatal accident.

“Our job is to prevent road crashes and ensure that our drivers comply with road rules.”

We want the National Union of Road Transport Workers leadership to help us educate their members that we are on the road to help them on road safety. If they are asked to stop, they should obey and simply answer our men.”

The commander also said that the Corps had set a day aside to educate and remind its staff about the operations of the road and how to treat drivers.

He added that some drivers might be having intrinsic challenges and other domestic discordance which may lead to how they react on the stirring.

Also speaking, the Zonal Commanding Officer of the corps, Asst. Corps Marshal, Imoh Etuk, said that the purpose of the gospel was to educate them on the danger of overloading, drinking, speeding and other acts they engage in while driving.

The Zonal commander, who is overseeing Bauchi, Yobe and Borno said: “we have come to tell you that by August 1, we shall begin clampdown on operators of tricycles who are yet to get their number plates”.

He also said 50 per cent of the drivers in the state had installed speed limiting device in their vehicles, adding that the corps would intensify campaign on the need to install the device to reduce road accidents.