The Provost of the Kano State School of Hygiene, Dr. Bashir Bala-Getso says many graduates of the institution faced a lot of challenges in securing a job after graduation.

Bala-Getso, who revealed this when he led management of the school on a courtesy visit to Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said the school graduates no fewer than 700 students annually, but most find it difficult to secure employment in the state.

“Although, Kano State is blessed with population and serves as a manufacturing/commercial centre with many hospitals, schools and so many other organisations, graduates from this institution faced employment challenges.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the house to enact a law that would ensure the employment of at least one graduate of the school into both public and private establishments.

“Such will assist in reducing reliance on government for employment, reduce poverty, drug abuse, crimes among the youths. It will also assist in improving the health, hygiene, safety and well-being of our teaming citizens”, the provost told the Speaker of the assembly.

He added that with about five academic departments, the school provided educational opportunities for both Kano indigenes and non-indigenes, while the number of graduates produced each year significantly and positively impacted on the community.

The provost also called on the assembly to assist the school secure additional land to bridge the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accreditation gap for ND/HND programmes.

He added that this would assist in improving the institution’s admission capacity to meet public demand as well as benefit the youths.

Responding, the Speaker of the assembly, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa assured the school management of their readiness to do everything possible on their requests, saying that the assembly remained committed to boosting education and reducing unemployment in the state.