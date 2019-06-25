President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration’s goal of building an inclusive, secured and prosperous Nigeria is achievable.

The president, who stated this when he received a delegation from Nasarawa State, led by Governor Abdullahi Sule, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, added that the administration remains committed to the Change Agenda.

He, however, stressed the need for states, local governments as well as traditional and religious leaders to partner with the Federal Government in ensuring.

Buhari said: “In the next four years, I want to assure you that we will remain committed to the change agenda. Our goal of building an inclusive, secure and prosperous Nigeria is achievable.

“However, the federal government cannot do it alone. We need the full cooperation and support of states, local governments as well as traditional and religious leaders.

“I must commend you the Nasarawa elders and leaders for maintaining peace within the state. In the last four years, you collectively put aside your political, religious and ethnic differences for the interest of stability and prosperity.

“You must continue to preach peace and understanding in your various communities.’’

The president, who noted that the responsibility of governance was enormous, pledged that his administration would continue to pay greater attention towards enhancing security, inclusive economic empowerment and fighting corruption.

He said: “In all these areas we have made progress despite the significant challenges we faced.’’

On the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers, an age long problem, the president said his administration was determined to find lasting solutions to the conflicts.

He said: “I employ all leaders of opinion to help maintain peace while we are putting in place policies and permanent solutions.

“Just last week, I inaugurated the national economic council during that meeting, I emphasized the need to invest in education, primary health care, agriculture and security as foundations for sustainable progress.

“I want to use this forum to again soliciting the support of all states to align with those four pillars. We must all have a collective vision for sustainable development.”

President Buhari, who noted with delight that federal government’s projects in Nasarawa state had been impacting positively on citizens of the state, thanked the state government for proposing to name an academic institution after him in the state.

He said: “I will make consultations and revert to you in due course.’’

While congratulating the state governor, deputy governor and all the newly elected officials from Nasarawa state on their recent electoral victory in the polls, the president commended the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, for his steadfastness, commitment and the enormous hard work in the state.

He added: “I wish him (Al-Makura) well in his new assignment.’’

The state governor had earlier expressed appreciation to the Buhari administration for executing people oriented programmes and projects in Nasarawa state.

Sule said: “Let me express our most profound appreciation to your administration for executing landmark projects in Nasarawa state.

“These projects include the dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road and the 330 KV and 132 KV power distribution injection transmission stations.”

Others are the federal government prototype housing estate at Akruba near Lafia and the takeover of the Farin Ruwa hydro power project, which is going to generate about 20 Megawatts of power among others geared towards the growth and development of Nasarawa state and the nation.

He said: “This is the first time Nasarawa state is lucky to benefit from the benevolence of the federal government by way of sighting projects and programmes very dear to the survival of our people.

“We feel highly recognised, appreciated and no doubt, given the sense of belonging.’’

He also lauded the president for appointing indigenes of the State into key positions, like the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the National Youth Service corps.”

He pledged the continued support of the people of the state to the Buhari led administration.

The governor, who pledged the continued support of the people of the state to the Buhari led federal government, presented a plague to the President in appreciation of his good gesture to the people of the State.