Our goal is to be the bridge between celebrities and fans – CEO, Bellyflow Entertainment

With the passion to setup a functional entertainment platform that would be seamless for both the artistes and label owner, CEO, Bellyflow Entertainment, Yusuf Adebowale Bello, says the sole aim of his outfit is to create and bring pure undiluted entertainment to the people.

He said the label was also created to be the bridge between celebrities and their fans.

Bello said being in the world of entertainment had been childhood dream.

Being born to the popular Bello family of Lagos might have provided some leverage, but his passion was never in question, because as soon as Bellyflow Entertainment was launched in 2015, it hit the ground running.

“Music has always been a part of me. My company’s name, Bellyflow Entertainment, is a brainchild of my childhood passion to always want to do something unique in seeking out talents and nurturing them to stardom.

“It is more than a business to me; it is a calling in which no amount of sacrifice is enough. Bellyflow Entertainment is here to rewrite the narrative about label-artiste relationship, and I can say for free we are going to be a force to reckon with in the industry,” he said.

Apart from the vision to be a record label of high promises, Bello Yusuf said they have all the obligatory structures in place to ensure that the artiste has the best representation and as well as a platform to thrive and triumph in the ever-evolving and competitive music space.

“We have a professional team that is well knowledgeable about copyrights.

“There are entertainment lawyers in our team, because we invest hundreds of millions in content creations, and it all has to be protected, both in the interest of the label and the artiste. It is a win-win alliance here at Bellyflow,” he declares.