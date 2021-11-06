Our former VC is not a mischievous tyrant – UNIOSUN PRO

The Concerned Staff of Osun State University has recently dissociated themselves from the banner, pictures and video describing the 3rd substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Labode Popoola, a mischievous tyrant.

A statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji described the former Vice-Chancellor as a trailblazer.

“We hereby put it on record that Professor Labode Popoola is an achiever, trailblazer and administrator par excellence who transformed UNIOSUN and made landmark achievements that both staff, students and friends of the University are proud of.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Labode Popoola’s administration is noted for:

Prompt payment of staff salaries every 25th of the month for the 60 months of his administration;

Resuscitation of the MBBS programme of the University;

Establishment of the first central student union body of the University;

Fiscal discipline and prudence in the management of university funds;

Remarkable infrastructural development across the six campuses of the university;

Academic freedom;

Blocking of financial leakages;

Improvement of staff welfare, anti-corruption;

Among many other notable achievements.

“Finally, we the concerned staff members will not want anyone or group to tarnish the integrity and good image of Professor Labode Popoola, who served the university meritoriously for five years,” Adesoji added.