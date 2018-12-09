Our employee alive after suffering electric shock on duty – Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric Plc has said that its employee who suffered electric shock while on duty in its Ijegun Ikotun network area is alive.

The firm gave its position on Saturday following news that the staff had died.

The spokesman of Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, made the position of the company known in the statement.

Ofulue said: “Following unverified reports that an IE Technical Staff lost his life while on duty around our Ijegun Ikotun network area and the subsequent spread of this news online, Ikeja Electric will like to state clearly that our employee did suffer electric shock while on duty but is alive, thankfully and responding to treatment.”

“We thank the general public for their concern.”