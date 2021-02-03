It is a public knowledge that heavily endowed women with large breasts and big buttocks get a lot of leg-crumbling stares from people, and men who are unable to stop themselves from drooling in admiration.

Damilola Oluwatosin Adegboro and Oluwaseun Amoo share the story of such ladies and women in an interview with BBC Yoruba and follow-up interactions with The Eagle Online how people scream at how huge their breasts are whenever they go out.

According to Adegboro, a 400 Level student of the University of Lagos, some men like plus-sized ladies but they don’t marry them.

She told BBC: “So many men like plus-sized ladies but they don’t marry them because they feel that when the lady puts to bed she becomes extremely fat, hence overlooking the need to dress up well.

“Some men also believe that women who are plus-sized are dirty, which is very far from the truth.

“When I walk to the bus stop, I hear all manner of screams.

“Some people ask me what I am carrying on my chest and if I have a disease.

“Also, some people tell me that I am beautifully made while some pray to have breasts as big as mine.

“Many of my friends also tell me to give them little from my breast, but I tell them that if I could give them, I would have because I am tired of my boobs.

“As I am, I can’t sneak into a place without being recognised.

“I tell my friends that I can’t go just anywhere with them because whoever sees me once will recognise me the next time.

“If I go to a bad place, one can easily tell me out and my secret will be exposed and may God not allow our secrets to be exposed.

“Sometimes people make you feel as if you were the one that created yourself and that you wished to be as big.

“At some point in my life, I was depressed because I couldn’t go out and I didn’t want to snap pictures.”

In a whatsApp message to The Eagle Online, Adegboro said she has become a plus-size activist following her experiences.

The Business Administration Undergraduate at UNILAG, said: “I’m a plus size activist.

“No bursty lady should be harassed because of her size.

“She didn’t create herself.”

Amoo, who is the owner of Mia Unisex Planet at 73, Shasha Road, Akowonjo, Lagos State, also said that whenever she wants to board commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, they charge her extra because of her size.

The owner of Mia Unisex Planet, who is into making of hair, make-up, pedicure, manicure, sale of wigs, human hair and other ladies accessories, said: “If I want to board a bike that the price is originally N200 for one person, I beg them with N300.

“Sometimes, I get funny reactions from even ladies like me.

“We see things like these every time whenever we go out.”

Also, Remilekun Fatolu, an endowed lady who earlier had an interview with BBC News Yoruba about her body size, disclosed that she was happy that after her video went viral, other plus-sized ladies like her, going through the same experience, choose to come out to share theirs.

Fatolu said: “I am happy that after my video, plus-sized women like me going through the same thing chose to come out to speak on how they feel.

“Definitely, it shows that I am not the only one going through this problem.

“After the initial interview with BBC, I have met a lot of good people who showed care, love and attention towards.

“I want to say a big thank you.

“My advice to other plus-sized ladies out there, just use me as an example.

“I am happy to be where I am today.

“My body and mind are fine.

“I am not thinking or cranky.

“It’s a whole lot at least I feel comfortable with myself in my own skin.

“My advice to you is that you should try and come out so that you can speak up.

“Sometimes, when you talk to someone, you feel relieved.

“I will advice you accept my advice.”