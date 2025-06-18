Our agricultural interventions curbing crime in rural communities, says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to boosting the economy and tackling societal challenges through strategic agricultural interventions.

The governor spoke at the official launch of the Odu’a Agro-Industrial Hub and flag-off of the SWAgCo-BATNF Sustainable Development of Maize Micro-Enterprise Farmers Project in Oke-Ako, on Tuesday.

He emphasized that previous agricultural efforts by his administration have yielded significant results over the past two and a half years.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, the Governor commended the initiative by SWAgCo and the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), describing it as a vital step towards youth empowerment, enhanced agricultural productivity, and sustainable development in the state.

He noted that the project is designed to address hunger, stimulate productivity, and contribute to tackling insecurity, especially in rural and semi-urban communities.

According to him, Ekiti State’s agricultural interventions have not only created employment opportunities but also helped reduce crime in high-risk areas like the Agric Processing Zone.

Oyebanji announced that with the anticipated success of the current phase of the SWAgCo-BATNF maize farming initiative, the number of participating farmers will increase from the initial 100 to several thousands.

“We currently have about 5,000 participants in our ‘Bring Back the Youths into Agriculture’ programme. At the beginning, especially in Erinfun, Ado Ekiti, it was difficult to convince youths to join. But after the first harvest, when they saw the financial benefits, more joined the programme”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company, Abdulrahman Yinusa, said the maize cultivation initiative represents what can be achieved through collaborative efforts between strong institutions and committed partners.

He explained that the Oke-Ako agro-industrial hub is not merely a production site but a comprehensive platform integrating all key players in the agricultural value chain, from land development and input supply to mechanization, processing, storage, and logistics.

He said the hub is designed to promote inclusive growth, empower youth and women, and drive local economic development.

In his remarks, SWAgCo Chairman, Owolabi Salami, described the hub as a centralized ecosystem designed to support all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, including land developers, input suppliers, extension services, commodity processors, and logistics firms.

The General Manager of British American Tobacco Nigeria, Olúdáre Odusanya, highlighted the project’s aim of empowering smallholder farmers to become drivers of sustainable development.

He noted that participating farmers will benefit from access to improved maize seed varieties with better yield potential and climate resilience, agronomic training, extension services, financial support, market linkages, and a robust community support system designed to ensure long-term impact.

