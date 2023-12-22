Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku’s father dies at 88

The Ajanaku Chieftaincy Family of Okepopo, Lagos Island, Lagos State has announced the passing away of their father, uncle, brother, Pa Oluwasegun Samuel Ajanaku.

Pa Ajanaku died on December 20, 2023 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State and was 88 years old.

Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku, who confirmed the death of his father to journalists through a telephone call, said he died after a brief illness.

The late father of the businessman cum politician is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and relatives.

According to Rotimi Ajanaku burial arrangements for his late father will be decided and announced later by the family.