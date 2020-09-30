A public lecture will be held on October 3 as part of activities for the 80th birthday celebration of the Olotu Omoba of Ode Lemo, Babalaje of Remoland, Otunba Joseph Adediji Olafuyi Ogunfuwa.

The lecture: “Harnessing Different Religions to Develop a Nation,” will be delivered by Prof. R.O. M. Kalilu at the Sagamu Civic Center on Oba Awolesi Road, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Other activities lined up for the October 5 birthday include a thanksgiving service on October 4.

The lecture will be delivered on webinar and those who will attend physically will be required to strictly observe COVID-19 measures of washing the hands and keeping a social distance while sanitisation material will be provided at the venue.

Ogunfunwa, a christian, community leader, is a member of various social clubs, and internationally known philosophical associations such as the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, Freemasons, United Brothers of Friendship and Sisters of Mysterious.

A Second Republic politician and an active community leader, he was the pioneer chairman of Ode-Lemo Development Council, a post he held for 15 years.

He was also a part time Commissioner in the Ogun State Local Government Service Commission.

The Olotu Omoba of Ode Lemo is a member of the Otufiyan Dynasty of Ode-Lemo and the Head of all the princes and princesses of Ode-Remo.

The birthday lecture series was started on his 60th birthday, during which he lectured his immediate and extended family members on the spiritual essence of religion, philosophical associations and life principles.