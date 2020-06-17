A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has lost his brother, Bishop Simon Oye Daniel, and driver, Toyin Ogunbanwo.

Daniel revealed this on Tuesday in a series of tweets he titled: “A Season of Deaths: Call for Prayers.”

He did not state the cause of his brother’s death, but said Ogunbanwo was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

He tweeted: “The last few days have been a season of deaths and we pray that God should rise up for the nation and put an end to these untimely transitions.

“This morning (Tuesday) the cold hands of death took away my blood brother, Bishop Simon Oye Daniel (aged 56) without notice.

“Until his sad demise, he was the Provost, Imperial School of Health Technology.

“Late yesterday, one of our drivers, Toyin Ogunbanwo, was killed by a hit-and-run driver (according to police account) on his way home after work.

“Toyin joined our pool of drivers during the Atiku Presidential Campaign and was retained and has since been working with us.

“In the last three days alone, I have had to share condolences on other close personalities to the family, including Pastor (Mrs) Ibidun Ighodalo and Sen Bayo Osinowo (Pepperito).”