Otunba Gbenga Daniel appoints Chief of Staff

Dr. Babatunde Babasola Onadeko, a Chartered Banker with over 30 years of experience in retail and commercial banking, has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The newly-appointed Chief of Staff hails from Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Onadeko was the Zonal Head at First City Monument Bank covering Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States until 2019.

An Alumnus of the London School of Business and Finance, he holds a Master of Business Administration degree, a degree (M.Sc.) in Finance and doctorate degree (PhD) in Business Administration.

He is a Fellow of the Enterprise Risk Management Professionals.