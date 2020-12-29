A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has announced the indefinite postponement of the annual thanksgiving and memorial service in honour of his father for this year.

This year’s edition would have been the 16th edition.

However, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Daniel said: “This is to inform the general public that the scheduled 16th Edition of the Annual Thanksgiving and Memorial Service for January 2021 at the Abraham’s Tabernacle, Sagamu Ogun State by His Excellecncy, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State and Asiwaju of Remo Christians has been postponed indefinitely.

“This is due to the new wave, escalation and renewed spike in the COVID-19 pandemic infection in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Our global community has been continuously threatened and ravaged by this pandemic and we all must do all in our best to take responsibility to stem the tide of infections as well as observe all safety and prevention protocols as directed by the Federal and State governments and all relevant government agencies including the National Centre for Diseases Control.

“All disappointments are greatly regretted as we pray that God Almighty will rise up and heal our nations as we approach the year 2021 with renewed hope of a healthy world.

“We enjoin all our citizens to observe all guided safety protocols; maintaining healthy social and physical distance, wearing of face masks, regular and continuous hand washing and imbibe the use of hand Sanitisers.”