Otukpo Massacre: David Mark again condemns the attack

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has condemned in strong terms another attack on Otobi-Akpa, Emichi in Otukpo Local Government Area and Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area in Benue State by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Over 15 persons were reported killed during the invasion by the armed men on Tuesday in Otobi-Akpa, Emichi and Utonkon communities.

A worried Senator Mark over the incessant attacks that have left in its trail scores of deaths and properties destroyed said enough is enough.

He said it was time the communities began to organise themselves into vigilante groups to halt further invasion by the murderers.

He tasked security operatives to rise up to the challenge by arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice forthwith .

Also Read:

He said: “The situation in parts of Benue state today cannot be said to be ordinary or accidental.

“It seems to me that it is an organised and premeditated action.

“We can no longer stand to watch our people killed needlessly for no just cause.

“In as much as our people should accommodate others in our communities, we must as a matter of necessity differentiate between legitimate residents and invaders.”

Mark, however, urged the people to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives in the task of restoring peace and order in the troubled communities.

He commiserated with families of the victims and prayed that almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest.

Post Views: 12