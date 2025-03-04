Otuekong title on Tinubu, recognition well deserved — Enang

Senator Ita Enang has described the title of Otuekong recently conferred on President Bola Tinubu by the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council as a recognition well-deserved.

Enang said the title was a recognition of Tinubu’s commitment to national development.

Recall that Tinubu was on Friday given the prestigious traditional title of Otuekong Akwa Ibom by the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council.

Enang said the recognition signified the traditional council’s respect and admiration of Tinubu’s vision and commitment to move the country forward.

The former Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs said that the title, which translates to: “Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom,” was well thought-out and befitting.

“It is a recognition of the President’s leadership quality and commitment to the development of the country,” Enang said.

He said that the recognition had provided an opportunity for leaders of the state to connect Akwa Ibom State to the centre.

“To me, the main purpose of the recognition was to thank the President and our party for electing an Akwa Ibom son as the Senate president,” he said.

Enang, who represented Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, described the title as a good omen to Akwa Ibom State.

He said: “You can see that the President was full of thanks to the government and people of Akwa Ibom.

“He used the occasion to express his commitment to support the state.

“This did not happen in the past.

“The state government did not acknowledge the Federal Government in the past, and a lot of benefits eluded the state.”

Enang said that Governor Umo Eno had demonstrated strong resolve to connect Akwa Ibom to the centre by relating closely with the Federal Government.

He said: “The governor is also open to relating with leaders across party lines.

“This is bringing the governance of the state in one basket.

“It is for us to work together for the development of the state and the country.”

Enang said that the leadership style of Eno would likely make the entire state to support the President, irrespective of party affiliations.

