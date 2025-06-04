Otuaro lauds King Ateke Tom’s contribution to peace in Niger Delta

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has congratulated the traditional ruler of the Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

He was among prominent guests that graced the colourful birthday celebration of King Tom at his palace in Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area on Monday.

He described the Rivers monarch as “a respectable leader whose reign has brought about unity, peace, progress and development around his community.”

He stressed that King Ateke, who is also the ‘Sekuro of the Niger Delta’, was a great asset who had contributed immensely to the peace, stability, security and development of the region.

Otuaro expressed his utmost regard for the traditional institution and the vital role of traditional rulers in the peace and development of communities in the Niger Delta.

He noted that traditional rulers were among the critical stakeholders that the PAP was collaborating with to strengthen the programme’s peace-building process in the region.

He reiterated that the programme was in safe hands, and strongly motivated by President Bola Tinubu to bridge the region’s human capital development gap through formal education scholarships and vocational training in aviation, maritime, agriculture, and other relevant trade areas.

Otuaro said his policy of inclusivity had ensured the involvement of Niger Delta women in the programme’s initiatives, stressing that there were plans designed for their empowerment and contribution to the region’s socio-economic growth.

He emphasized that he was focused on rendering quality service to the people of the region, and not distracted by the shenanigans of his detractors.

Otuaro called on all stakeholders of the region to remain steadfast in the effort to sustain the prevailing peace in the region so that socio-economic and developmental activities could thrive around the communities.

While expressing appreciation to King Ateke for his unwavering support to the programme, the PAP boss prayed to God to grant him long reign, longevity and good health.

