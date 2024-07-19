Otuaro has ensured paradigm shift at PAP — INC 

The national leadership of the Ijaw National Congress has commended the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for providing innovative leadership.

INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, said this when the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body visited Otuaro at the PAP Office.

The comments by the INC in Abuja on Thursday were contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Igoniko Oduma, on Friday.

Okaba, who congratulated Otuaro, said the leadership of the INC and the entire Ijaw nation are proud of him.

He said the Ijaw nation had been expressing satisfaction with the laudable performance of the PAP boss since assuming office in March 2024, particularly in ensuring a paradigm shift in the programme.

The INC chief thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing Otuaro, noting that the gesture underscored the attempt at addressing the concerns of the Ijaw nation.

He also expressed gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for having confidence in the capacity and ability of the PAP boss to deliver on the mandate of the programme.

Also Read:

Okaba said: “When we heard that you are the one appointed to this highly exalted position, we felt very happy.

“Today, it is to familiarise ourselves and to understand the terrain.

“We want to say that you have started very well.

“We have seen the paradigm shift in many areas

“We want to appreciate you.

“Ijaw people are talking well about you; you are a very pragmatic person, an engager and somebody who is not pursued by problems.

“Rather, when they come, you confront them frontally.

“We like to take this opportunity to really appreciate the President, Bola Tinubu, for your appointment.

“And only yesterday, a daughter of Ijaw nation was also appointed as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“The Ijaw issues of marginalisation, exploitation and underdevelopment etc, are receiving a much-needed attention.

“Also, we thank the National Security Adviser for the confidence he has in you.

“In any opportunity we have, we shall impress upon him that you are a round peg in a round hole.

“You are a product of the Ijaw struggle for self-determination; not a stranger to the Ijaw problems.

“You can interpret those salient points of Ijaw agitation, and you understand the peculiarities of this engagement.

“You understand your assignment and Ijaw nation is waiting.

“You are already doing very well, you have our prayers and support.”

Responding, the PAP Administrator called for unity among the Ijaw people, assuring the INC leadership that he would not be carried away by the Office and disappoint the Ijaw nation.

Otuaro vowed to work hard to promote President Tinubu’s strong will for the sustainable development, peace and security of the Niger Delta.

While thanking the INC for the “legacy visit”, Otuaro said he was poised to make the Programme better with innovations and transparency.

According to him, his administration would increase the number of scholarship students from the current 275 it inherited in the 2023/2024 academic session across various partnering universities in the country.

Otuaro also said the Office had designed a scheme to empower not less than 1,000 Niger Delta people in the vocational sectors, in the months ahead, adding that he would always do the right things.

The PAP boss said: “I will not be carried away on this assignment.

“I will make sure that as an Ijaw man, I will not disappoint the Ijaw National Congress.

“The INC is the umbrella voice of the Ijaw people.

“I will not work at cross-purposes with the aspirations of our Niger Delta people.

“In doing that, I will also make sure that I promote the strong will Mr President has towards the development of the Niger Delta.

“As a people, it is when we are united and support the aspirations of our people, that Mr President will even listen to us. We need to work together.

“I will always do the right things here; make sure this programme under this administration focuses on empowerment of our youths through formal and informal education.

“I will not use the backdoor to do something that is worth doing.”

Post Views: 0