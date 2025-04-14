Otu welcomes PDP deputy governor candidate to APC

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State on Sunday received the 2023 deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, into the All Progressives Congress.

The visit of the PDP deputy governorship candidate to the governor came hours after she announced her defection to the APC via her X handle.

Emana was led to the governor and his wife, Rev. Eyoanwan Otu, by the state chairman of the APC, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, alongside the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Speaking with newsmen, Emana said: “I only went to greet His Excellency, the Governor and His Wife, Her Excellency Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, as a mark of respect and to formally inform them of my movement.

“The day of my formal and ceremonial movement to my new party, the All Progressives Congress, along with thousands of my supporters and other big names, will be made known soon.”

Emana, who had recently resigned from the PDP, addressed her resignation letter dated March 28 to the chairman of Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

She said her decision was not taken lightly but reaffirmed her commitment to serving her community and contributing to the progress of Cross River State and Nigeria.

Before joining the APC, Emana was the running mate to Senator Sandy Onor in the 2023 governorship election.

She had previously contested for the House of Representatives ticket for Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP.

Post Views: 18