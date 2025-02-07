Otu orders expanded healthcare for vulnerables, sponsor six-year old strangulated hernia surgery

As part of his commitment to the welfare of the people of Cross River, Governor Bassey Otu has taken full responsibility for the medical treatment of Joshua Moses, a six-year-old boy suffering from a strangulated hernia that forced him to drop out of school.

This is as the governor also directed the Cross River State Health Insurance Agency to intensify efforts in reaching vulnerable populations, ensuring that every resident—regardless of financial status—has access to quality healthcare.

Following the governor’s directive, the Director General of the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Godwin Iyala, personally supervised Joshua’s enrollment into the scheme on Thursday.

The boy was empaneled to Henshaw Town Primary Health Centre and will be referred for urgent surgery at General Hospital, Calabar, with all medical costs fully covered by the state.

Chief Iyala emphasized that Governor Otu’s intervention is part of a broader commitment to breaking financial barriers to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable groups.

He encouraged Cross Riverians to take advantage of the state’s social health programs, which are designed to provide affordable and lifesaving medical care.

For Mr. Morris Moses, Joshua’s father and a security guard from Akwa Ibom State, the intervention was nothing short of a miracle.

After months of unpaid wages, he had been unable to afford the urgent surgery his son desperately needed.

“This is an incredible relief for my family. The pain my son endured, knowing we couldn’t afford his treatment, was unbearable.

“But today, I am filled with joy knowing that Joshua will soon be healthy and back in school.

“The Governor has truly shown that his government puts the people first,” he said.

Governor Otu’s swift action in securing medical treatment for Joshua Moses highlights his administration’s proactive approach to healthcare and social welfare.

His leadership continues to ensure that no Cross River resident is left behind, no matter their financial standing.

With this intervention, Joshua is now on the road to recovery, serving as a powerful reminder of the impact of responsive and compassionate governance.

