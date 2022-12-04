Otto Addo resigns as Ghana boss following World Cup exit

Otto Addo has left his role as manager of Ghana following the team’s elimination from the World Cup.

The 47-year-old was appointed head coach of the national side earlier this year, taking charge of 12 matches, boasting a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats.

Ghana were drawn in Group H for the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in their section opener on November 24 but responded with a 3-2 success over South Korea in their second match in the finals.

Ghana were therefore in with a chance of progressing to the round of 16 on the final matchday, but they lost 2-0 to Uruguay to finish bottom of the group.

Addo was handed a contract until the end of December, and he revealed that he was always planning to step down from the role once the World Cup had finished.

The former Ghana international will now return to his role as talent coach at Borussia Dortmund.

“Yes I said it before (leaving Ghana). I said it as an assistant in October last year. It was clear I said I will stop after the World Cup,” he told reporters.

“At the moment me and my family see our future in Germany. I like my role at Dortmund. From the first day I said if we qualify for the World Cup I will resign after the tournament even if we are world champions.

“The decision is not only in my hands, Before I even started working with the GFA, everybody knew I had a contract with Dortmund and to even come here was very difficult and the GFA put a lot of effort to get me released.

“What you have to know is the position I have as a talent coach is very crucial to Dortmund. We produce a lot of big talent. It is a crucial and important position for the club.

“Normally they won’t have to let me go but because I want to help the country and the GFA went there and had good talks, they released me for six months.”

Addo played for the likes of Hannover 96, Dortmund, Mainz 05 and Hamburger SV during his playing career, while he was capped on 15 occasions by Ghana between 1999 and 2006.





