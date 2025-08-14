Otti, South East leaders, CSOs, APC stakeholders hail Tinubu over Eze’s FCC appointment

A wave of commendations has trailed the appointment of Mr. Peter Ogbonna Eze as the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State, with political leaders, State Government, civil society organisations, youth groups, and stakeholders across the South-East hailing President Bola Tinubu for what they describe as a strategic, merit-based, and youth-empowering choice.

The announcement, recently made by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, came alongside the naming of 36 other Commissioners across the federation.

The FCC, established to promote fairness, equity, and balanced representation in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities across Nigeria’s federating units, plays a crucial role in national unity.

The inclusion of Eze, a dynamic young economist and public administrator, is being viewed as a bold statement in favour of competence, generational renewal, and inclusiveness in governance.

Governor Alex Otti, OFR, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, warmly congratulated all newly appointed commissioners from the South-East region, singling out Hon. Obinna Oriaku (Abia) while also commending the inclusion of Mr. Peter Eze (Enugu), Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), and Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi).

According to Governor Otti, the Federal Character Commission is a vital institution designed to ensure fairness and balance in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“Since the Commission’s establishment, its core duty has been to implement and enforce the Federal Character Principle in order to guarantee equity in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities among our federating units,” the Governor said.

He urged the newly appointed commissioners to approach their duties with patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people, stressing that their decisions will shape national unity and development.

“The FCC must remain a bulwark against marginalisation and must operate as a stabilising force for our democracy. I urge you all, particularly those from our region, to uphold these ideals,” Otti added.

The Governor pledged his administration’s readiness to offer institutional and moral support to the appointees whenever necessary to ensure their success.

From Enugu North, Chief Hon. Dr. Mrs. Oby Promise Ajih, APC House of Representatives candidate for Udenu/Igbo Eze North Federal Constituency in the 2023/2024 rerun election, issued a goodwill message praising President Tinubu for recognising Eze’s capacity.

Speaking on behalf of her constituents, she described the appointment as “a proud moment for Aji community, Igbo Eze North, and Enugu State as a whole,” affirming her belief that Eze will serve with integrity and vision.

Civil Society Applause

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described President Tinubu’s choice of Peter Eze as “timely, strategic, and merit-based.”

Onwubiko noted that the FCC’s role is becoming increasingly crucial in addressing complaints of marginalisation, ethnic bias, and uneven access to federal resources.

“We believe in Peter Eze’s ability to bring innovation, objectivity, and fairness to the Commission’s work.

“His career demonstrates a rare combination of technical competence, leadership skills, and emotional intelligence,” Onwubiko said.

HURIWA also commended the President for appointing other credible individuals into the FCC, noting that such decisions help bridge regional trust gaps.

“Peter’s appointment is not political tokenism it is the recognition of competence. His diverse background in governance, business, and media gives him the tools to succeed,” Onwubiko concluded.

The National Conscience Alliance (NCA), a respected civil society organisation, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Nuhu Abubakar, and Secretary General, Arc. Anayo Sixtus, hailed the appointment as a reflection of the President’s responsiveness to calls for greater youth representation in national governance.

“President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his love and trust for the youth by appointing individuals of capacity to sensitive positions.

“Peter Eze’s antecedents speak volumes from his track record in driving organisational growth to his advocacy for sustainable development, he represents the very best of Enugu State,” the NCA stated.

Youth Stakeholders Rally Support

Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, National Director of the Youth and Student Council of the APC and Chairman of the South-East Youth Stakeholders Forum, expressed “deep gratitude” to President Tinubu for appointing a youth of proven capacity to a sensitive national role.

“This appointment is a validation of President Tinubu’s promise to run a youth-inclusive government that rewards merit and competence. Peter Eze embodies those values,” Onyirimba said.

He added that Eze’s appointment will inspire many young Nigerians to believe in public service as a viable path to making a difference, emphasising that the FCC’s success depends on energetic, principled leaders who can stand for fairness and justice.

Similarly, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Grassroots Movement of Nigeria for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led by Convener Alhaji Muritala Mohamed and Secretary General Dr. Ejike Nwangwu, described Eze as “a symbol of the new energy needed in governance.”

The group stressed that his selection shows President Tinubu’s belief in the capacity of young leaders.

“We see in him the potential to deliver impactful representation for Enugu State and inspire the next generation of political leaders,” they added.

Private Sector Endorsement

Chief Paschal Okechukwu Mbawuike, Senior Vice Chairman and CEO of Paschal Mbawuike & Co. Worldwide, through his Chief of Staff, Emmanuel T. Dennis, also congratulated Eze, commending President Tinubu for making what he described as “a noble and deliberate choice.”

He expressed confidence that Eze will “do a good job for the people of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.”

About Peter Ogbonna Eze

Born in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Peter Ogbonna Eze is an economist, public administrator, and business leader with a rich international background in management, leadership, and strategic partnerships.

He has served as Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, where he played key roles in legislative research, policy advisory, and constituency development initiatives.

His professional profile spans governance, finance, logistics, media, and capacity-building projects, making him a versatile and pragmatic leader.

Known for his strong advocacy for fairness, meritocracy, and youth empowerment, Eze has earned a reputation as a bridge-builder between the political class and grassroots communities.

Expectations Ahead

With stakeholders from politics, civil society, the private sector, and youth movements aligning behind his appointment, expectations are high that Peter Eze will not only represent Enugu State effectively but also bring fresh ideas and integrity to the FCC’s work.

For many, his emergence is a signal of President Tinubu’s willingness to blend experience with youthful energy in sensitive federal roles a move they say could help rebuild trust in national institutions and strengthen Nigeria’s unity.

