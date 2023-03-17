Otedola to DJ Cuppy: I’ll start saving for your PhD school fees

Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, has told his daughter, DJ Cuppy, that he would start saving for her Doctoral degree.

Otedola revealed this when he reacted to the acquisition of a third Master’s degree by DJ Cuppy from Oxford University.

Otedola, who was at the graduation of his daughter in the United Kingdom, where she bagged her third Master’s degree on Thursday, wrote on his Instagram page: “Congratulations on your Oxford University MSc Graduation Ifemi @CuppyMusic. I’ll start saving for your PhD school fees, no knowledge is wasted … F.Ote.”

Before now, Cuppy had bagged a degree in Business and Economics from King’s College, London, in 2014.

She got a Master’s degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015 and Master’s degree in African Studies in 2022.