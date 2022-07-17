OsunDecides: Group congratulates Adeleke on election victory 

The Alliance of Collaborating Political parties (ACPP), has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke for winning the keenly contested governorship election in the state.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday polling a total of 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gov. Gboyega Oyetola who scored 375,027 votes.

ACPP in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Wole Adedoyin said it was a well-deserved victory as the people of Osun state had made a choice to vote for a genuine change and a new era which Senator Ademola Adeleke represents.

The group reminded Adeleke of some of the promises he made to the people during his campaign rallies which includes: Provision of loan scheme, wealth creation, eradication of unemployment, provisions of Basic Amenities, transformation of major Osun cities and other towns of the state, compulsory (free education), creation of jobs, improvement of public health amenities and enhancement of Osun state agricultural policy.

ACPP further urged those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the proper quarters rather than embarking on a campaign of calumny.

“Senator Ademola Adeleke should also appoint other parties into his cabinet, defeating the All Progressives Congress was a collective responsiblity”, Adedoyin added.

ACPP finally commended Osun state people for the peaceful way they conducted themselves, before, during and after the Governorship poll in the state.