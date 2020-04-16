The Osun State Government has warned private hospitals in the state against admitting or treating suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients.

Funke Egbemode, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

She said non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the state government.

Egbemode said the state government had accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state at its isolation and care centres.

She said: “The state government has reiterated that private hospitals across the state are not allowed to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

“Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities.”

The commissioner noted that attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the state to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of the state had made so far.