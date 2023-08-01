Osun: Varsity student, housewife stage fake kidnap, landlord circulates fake robbery letter 

828 828

The Osun State Police Command has disclosed that two women in the state: Eniola Adedeji and Ibukun Ayodele, who were reported to have been kidnapped recently in different locations have confessed that they arranged their own abduction.

The Command’s Commissioner, Kehinde Longe, confirmed this development on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Longe said instances of fake and stage-managed kidnapping have become rampant in the state.

He said while the Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad in the state made frantic efforts to rescue Adedeji and Ayodele, their relatives said the kidnappers were demanding money as ransom.

However, police investigation later revealed that the women arranged their own abduction.

Longe said a community leader also circulated a fake threat letter from armed robbers to landlords in Osogbo and caused panic among residents.

The spokesperson of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, cautioned against such an act, saying it is a criminal offence.

Opalola said Osun State remains peaceful and safe, advising residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.