The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo has lifted the suspension placed on the team’s Head Coach, Bright Omokaro.

The club also said the suspension of the two assistant coaches, Bayo Adesina and Wole Animasahun, as well as a player, Olusola Akilapa, had also been lifted.

Osun United Media Officer, Tajudeen Amodu, on Thursday made it known that the decision to lift the suspension was taken on Wednesday.

Amodu explained further that the decision to lift the suspension was taken after the management’s meeting to review the club’s performance after the mid-season break declared by the Nigeria National League.

He said the management, while lifting the suspension, charged the reinstated coaches to be up and doing and take the club back to its winning form, when the league resumes next weekend.

He said the the player, Akilapa, who was suspended for gross indiscipline, was equally advised to be more humble, patient and committed to the progress of the club at all times and avoid any act that can cause disharmony in the club.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the head coach and his assistants were suspended on April 6 due to the club’s poor performance, while Akilapa’s suspension was hinged on gross indiscipline.

The former captain of the club, Waheed Olapade, however, acted in an interim capacity and led the team to its first goalless draw against FC Nilayo at Abeokuta in the week 11 fixtures of the NNL.