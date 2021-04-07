The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo on Tuesday suspended the team’s Head Coach, Bright Omokaro, and two of his assistants, Bayo Adesina and Wole Animasahun.

The club’s Media Officer, Tajudeen Amodu, disclosed that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the club’s management in Osogbo.

Amodu said the meeting was held following the club’s poor performances in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria National League, where the team have lost four matches in a row.

He said the team’s assistant coach, Waheed Olapade, and goalkeepers trainer Moruf Olasupo were to take charge of the team in an interim capacity with immediate effect.

Similarly, the Media Officer said a player, Olusola Akilapa, has also been suspended due to gross indiscipline.

“This decision by the club management takes immediate effect, until a general review of performances during the mid-season break,” Amodu said.